Kangana Ranaut will be back on-screen, in a never-seen-before avatar, but not in a film. She will feature as a host in an upcoming reality series titled Lock Upp.

The actor posted the first teaser of the reality TV show on Instagram, where she could be seen walking down the aisles of a jail.

“Iss duniya mein do type ke log hai. Ek jo mujhe pasand karte hai and dusre woh B-grade strugglers, jo meri burai karke news mein rehte hai (There are two kinds of people in the world- one who like me and others are those B-grade strugglers who bad-mouth me to stay in the news)," she says in the teaser.

Further, Kangana addresses controversies from her personal life and continues to assert that these haters filed FIRs to shut her down or by using the ‘nepotism’ formula, and made her life a 24X7 reality show. And now it's her turn.

Checkout the teaser here:

As the teaser suggests, 16 contestants will be locked inside jail cells for 72 days, while Kangana will be no-holds-barred host. The captive reality show, backed by Ekta Kapoor, will begin streaming on February 27 on Alt Balaji and MX Player.