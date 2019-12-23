We often forget that while motherhood may be a rewarding journey for some women, it does demand an extreme cost from them. But, Ashwini Iyer's Panga addresses the same issue - that mothers also deserve a chance to fulfill the ambitions that motherhood makes them put on hold.

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the trailer hints at the story of a young kabaddi player, whose sports career is put on hold when she becomes a mother.

A chance encounter with the women kabaddi team convinces her to once again play for India, and make a 'comeback'.

The film, that also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassi Gill in supporting roles, appears to be a simple but powerful journey of a mother's efforts to turn her dreams into a reality.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film releases on January 24, 2020. All images are screenshots from the trailer.

