We often forget that while motherhood may be a rewarding journey for some women, it does demand an extreme cost from them. But, Ashwini Iyer's Panga addresses the same issue - that mothers also deserve a chance to fulfill the ambitions that motherhood makes them put on hold.
Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the trailer hints at the story of a young kabaddi player, whose sports career is put on hold when she becomes a mother.
A chance encounter with the women kabaddi team convinces her to once again play for India, and make a 'comeback'.
The film, that also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassi Gill in supporting roles, appears to be a simple but powerful journey of a mother's efforts to turn her dreams into a reality.
You can watch the trailer here:
The film releases on January 24, 2020. All images are screenshots from the trailer.
