In today's episode of what did Kangana Ranaut do to garner hate on social media, the actor was spotted making her way to a dubbing studio in Mumbai without a mask.

And obviously, given the fact that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, people were not tolerant, even if she was wearing a mask when she left the studio. Many celebs commented on the video and called her out.

Is she covid proof? People are asking all the right questions.

Maharashtra reported 57,000 new cases on 4th April and many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Kumar have tested Covid positive. And yet, it seems like Kangana knows how to beat the virus better than the nation does, sans the mask.