Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended for hateful posts.

Chandel, who is known for her controversial opinions faced the axe after several Twitter users reported her account following 'Islamophobic' and 'hateful' comments.

Before this, she had called for cancelling the elections and having Modi for PM for the next term too!

Now the news of her suspension has naturally garnered a lot of reaction on Twitter itself.

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

😂 what a busy and indeed a good day 👏 #RangoliChandel thank you @Twitter for removing the bigot who spread much of hate. — Zulf Jaffry (@ozzyhost110) April 16, 2020

This made my day :)



More such radical accounts must be suspended - atleast till the day we fight this invisible enemy (COVID).



The entire humanity is united & these ELITE RADICALS are spreading hatred & fake news.

Also, she has expert views on everything 🙏#RangoliChandel pic.twitter.com/cdqYdMlWxZ — J 🇮🇳 (@ApatheistWrites) April 16, 2020

Finally a piece of good news amidst all the negativity! Well done Twitter! #RangoliChandel account suspension was long needed. pic.twitter.com/5rm0XkOCUc — Priyanka Jain (@Priyanka_0901) April 16, 2020

Twitter quarantined her after she called for genocide.



Good job Twitter !



How about Indian government & state government taking any step ?#RangoliChandel pic.twitter.com/PNu83ck3te — Dr.Sunil Kumar Meena (@Drsunil0198) April 16, 2020

Thanks @Twitter @verified @TwitterIndia for suspending #RangoliChandel account -we can do with a lot less hate in India and I hope this serves as a lesson for others too — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) April 16, 2020

Good riddance! DO NOT IGNORE POWER OF YOUR SMALL EFFORT THAT CAN CLEAN BIGOTS LIKE #RangoliChandel pic.twitter.com/e0J8s0RAVz — Baklol (@BaklolBrecht) April 16, 2020

While, it is unknown exactly which tweet led to the suspension of her account but Twitter seems way too happy to care!