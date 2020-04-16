Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended for hateful posts.

Source: Janta ka reporter

Chandel, who is known for her controversial opinions faced the axe after several Twitter users reported her account following 'Islamophobic' and 'hateful' comments.

Before this, she had called for cancelling the elections and having Modi for PM for the next term too!

Now the news of her suspension has naturally garnered a lot of reaction on Twitter itself.

While, it is unknown exactly which tweet led to the suspension of her account but Twitter seems way too happy to care!