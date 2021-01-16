Noted film critic and journalist, Rajeev Masand, recently quit journalism and joined filmmaker Karan Johar's talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone (DCA) as Chief Operating Officer.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared the news and slammed Masand for giving negative reviews to genuinely good films.

Rajeev wrote the most poisonous blind items about Shushant and me, he openly licked mediocre star kids and gave negative reviews to genuinely good films, even as a journalist he was always KJO minion. Good he left jurno facade and joined KJO officially 👍 https://t.co/Y9jkL9D9wU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 15, 2021

She further added that the film industry needs stricter laws.

This is how movie mafia hijacks key people in every place,agents/critics/journalists/distributors/award jury they plant their minions in your personal life to ruin you from every angle, they ban you n ruin your image, many succumb few survive. Need strict laws in movie industry. https://t.co/7ryXrTPoBm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 15, 2021

Earlier, Dharma Cornerstone Agency also released a statement on Rajeev's appointment. It read:

Masand’s thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

Elaborating on his role in the company, the statement further read:

Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand’s position is set to align with the agency’s vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry.

Twitter, obviously reacted to this.

With this new development, I hope that the tradition of cowardly & damaging 'Blind Items' finally comes to an end. Best wishes Rajeev Masand. https://t.co/MMlqaVLRqy — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 15, 2021

Rajeev Madand is the most unfair and partial journalist and the whole world knows that. Dharma Productions was extremely bad and now it's going to be worst. Two biggest idiots put together. https://t.co/7hk7bodm2j — Grishma (@Grishma91897692) January 16, 2021

Don't like the way she quarrels with everyone, but this time I surely agree with her. It's commendable that she has revealed the true face of that so called film critic Rajeev Masand.p https://t.co/oAam85aYLS — Nonchalant (@Nonchal00108214) January 16, 2021

Karan Johar had partnered with Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone, a talent management firm in December 2020. Together, they launched DCA.

What do you think of Kangana’s strong reaction to Masand’s appointment?