Who is the latest person Kangana Ranaut has picked a feud with? Well, you would never have guessed - Rihanna. The singer tweeted in support of the Farmers protest and was quick to get a response from Kangana, as expected.
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
Rihanna wrote a tweet about the restricted internet supply at the farmers protest in New Delhi. Kangana retweeted it, while calling the farmers 'terrorists' and accusing Rihanna of 'selling her nation'.
No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021
Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a
Obviously, Twitter couldn't keep calm about it and is anxiously anticipating Rihanna's response, while basically being in awe of the Queen.
For you Madam...🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcU4WDuf35— Harjap Bhangal (@HarjapBhangal) February 2, 2021
Behan, you really think too high of yourself. She doesn't even know you exists. pic.twitter.com/paRsBNgLyJ— Urban Shrink (@UrbanShrink) February 2, 2021
Kangana trending with Bhakts is actually the most accurate thing I've seen 😂#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jQzJ6HVg94— Ashish Mahawar 🇮🇳 (@AshishM31973480) February 2, 2021
#FarmersProtest #Rihanna— Tanveer Singh Hora (@imVeer_16) February 3, 2021
kangana ranaut when anybody criticizes modi government. pic.twitter.com/jLjzeg0gGK
Rihanna (@rihanna) literally did more for the #FarmersProtest in one tweet than all of these silent Bollywood actors.— Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) February 2, 2021
You learn something new everyday. I had no idea Rihanna went to JNU.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 3, 2021
RiRi is winning our hearts all over again.