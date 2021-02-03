Who is the latest person Kangana Ranaut has picked a feud with? Well, you would never have guessed - Rihanna. The singer tweeted in support of the Farmers protest and was quick to get a response from Kangana, as expected. 

Rihanna wrote a tweet about the restricted internet supply at the farmers protest in New Delhi. Kangana retweeted it, while calling the farmers 'terrorists' and accusing Rihanna of 'selling her nation'. 

Obviously, Twitter couldn't keep calm about it and is anxiously anticipating Rihanna's response, while basically being in awe of the Queen. 

RiRi is winning our hearts all over again. 