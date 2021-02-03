Who is the latest person Kangana Ranaut has picked a feud with? Well, you would never have guessed - Rihanna. The singer tweeted in support of the Farmers protest and was quick to get a response from Kangana, as expected.

Rihanna wrote a tweet about the restricted internet supply at the farmers protest in New Delhi. Kangana retweeted it, while calling the farmers 'terrorists' and accusing Rihanna of 'selling her nation'.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Obviously, Twitter couldn't keep calm about it and is anxiously anticipating Rihanna's response, while basically being in awe of the Queen.

The good thing about Kangana's reply to Rihana is- at least she didn't call her 'Karan Johar ki chamchi.' — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 2, 2021

Behan, you really think too high of yourself. She doesn't even know you exists. pic.twitter.com/paRsBNgLyJ — Urban Shrink (@UrbanShrink) February 2, 2021

I just need Rihanna to clap back at Kangana pls my life will be complete — Manpreet (@_manpreetks) February 2, 2021

Kangana trending with Bhakts is actually the most accurate thing I've seen 😂#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jQzJ6HVg94 — Ashish Mahawar 🇮🇳 (@AshishM31973480) February 2, 2021

IT cell right now... pic.twitter.com/EaVZCmTdHp — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 2, 2021

Rihanna (@rihanna) literally did more for the #FarmersProtest in one tweet than all of these silent Bollywood actors. — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) February 2, 2021

You learn something new everyday. I had no idea Rihanna went to JNU. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 3, 2021

RiRi is winning our hearts all over again.