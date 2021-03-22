Kangana Ranaut recently shared pictures of the massive transformation she underwent for her upcoming film, Thalaivi. The actor gained and then lost, over 20 kgs for her role of J. Jayalalithaa, the politician and actor.

The stills from the multi-lingual biopic show the actor donning the avatar of the famous politician in her signature sarees and even recreating some of her movie stills.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

Here is how Twitter is reacting to her pictures:

Guys! Hold your breath Bcoz #Thalaivi is coming to conquer hearts and Box office ❤️🔥🤗🤩😊 — Didda: The Dhaakad warrior Queen of Kashmir⚔️ (@KRHearts1) March 22, 2021

All the best to the team and @KanganaTeam .i am sure u r gonna rock this ❤️ — shilpa chegoor (@shilpachegoor) March 22, 2021

Please now dont say that you are better than christian bale in gaining and loosing weights for a movie role 😂 — Sourik (@sourik20009) March 22, 2021

In a previous tweet, the actor also mentioned how the weight gain and loss had negatively impacted her health and given her a bad back. Citing this as the reason why she would never go through such drastic measure for a role again. The film is expected to release on 23 April, 2021 and we can't wait to watch what she has in store.