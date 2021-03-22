Kangana Ranaut recently shared pictures of the massive transformation she underwent for her upcoming film, Thalaivi. The actor gained and then lost, over 20 kgs for her role of J. Jayalalithaa, the politician and actor. 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

The stills from the multi-lingual biopic show the actor donning the avatar of the famous politician in her signature sarees and even recreating some of her movie stills. 

Here is how Twitter is reacting to her pictures:

In a previous tweet, the actor also mentioned how the weight gain and loss had negatively impacted her health and given her a bad back. Citing this as the reason why she would never go through such drastic measure for a role again. The film is expected to release on 23 April, 2021 and we can't wait to watch what she has in store. 