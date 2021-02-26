Atheists, assemble! You may finally be getting an answer about what God is. That is, if you are ready to believe the explanations provided by none other than actor Kangana Ranaut. 

Kangana Ranaut
Yes, Ms. Ranaut, who has quite a way with words, especially on Twitter, recently responded to Vivek Agnihotri's question about whether there is a God or not. According to her, God is like the constant C used in the physics equation. 

Additionally, Ms. Ranaut also believes that God can't be understood, but only realized. (And that's the only part of the tweet that *I* could understand). 

Anyway, Twitterati was quick to offer their own insights on her explanation: 

As the viral song goes, pata nahi ji konsa nasha...

