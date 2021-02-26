Atheists, assemble! You may finally be getting an answer about what God is. That is, if you are ready to believe the explanations provided by none other than actor Kangana Ranaut.

Yes, Ms. Ranaut, who has quite a way with words, especially on Twitter, recently responded to Vivek Agnihotri's question about whether there is a God or not. According to her, God is like the constant C used in the physics equation.

In physics to solve any equation we need a constant (C), a constant is important to find missing variables, That constant is God. Everything begins with faith and ends at lack of it.

I left home at 15, left with nothing but that constant (C) with which I can solve every equation. https://t.co/8G37AaELvN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 26, 2021

Additionally, Ms. Ranaut also believes that God can't be understood, but only realized. (And that's the only part of the tweet that *I* could understand).

God can’t be understood on can only realise, when you r realised you become a realised being God itself, Passing through space it may appear we are leaving time behind but the truth is each moment is carrying infinity in its womb can we tap in to it depends on our own potential. https://t.co/ZlpNgOL1Cs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 26, 2021

Anyway, Twitterati was quick to offer their own insights on her explanation:

I had a feeling she was a physicist all along, she seems to have an opinion on everything!



/s https://t.co/wec1o5pHpJ — Arun Ravi (@haricash) February 26, 2021

I knew maine jo Physics padhi thi vo wrong thi, H.C. Verma get fucked https://t.co/GeNMKxIVie — Atharv (@immatharv) February 26, 2021

This is called bullshit..!!!



God ahaaan 😒 https://t.co/Qp6HMlr0tQ — Jai Kumar (@thisisjaikumar) February 26, 2021

The constant C define for every equation is not the god rather its the character of that equation.And the C(constant) that doesn't depends on any fluctuating frame of universe is define as the god. https://t.co/jPlCeHJ9sL — Subham dani (@Subhamdani4) February 26, 2021

What she's saying is correct imo.

But her self-tooting is 🤮 https://t.co/WlvJ5bHi99 — VEE 🇮🇳 (@vee_kp) February 26, 2021

Put limits on your integration and that fucking constant is gonna vanish. https://t.co/86BSjCQS7c — Tanbir Rahman (@tanbirrahman22) February 26, 2021

Where else I have heard a similar statement. Oh wait. E = mc² by Nityananda. https://t.co/3cm9in3P1z — Prajwal shetty (@shettyprajwal_) February 26, 2021

I can't understand what she is trying to say. Either it's too deep or too foolish. https://t.co/EzCTTnf4Wj — Aditya Chauhan (@sirfaditya) February 26, 2021

For UCs that "C"asteism to remain constant

Everything else (morality, humanity etc.) could be relative. https://t.co/KYB7yFq4QT — Miserably Uncertain (@lazybones83) February 26, 2021

As the viral song goes, pata nahi ji konsa nasha...

