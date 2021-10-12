Kangana Ranaut played the role of actress-politician J Jayalalithaa in this biographical drama and the movie opened to good reviews. While the movie has been trending worldwide, it is now one of the top ten trending movies on Netflix in Pakistan.

Taking to her social media, Kangana Ranaut announced that the movie is trending in several countries which prove that art has no barriers.

Thalaivii is trending on top in many countries, including Pakistan. Art has no barriers. With love from India.

However, she took a dig at Pakistani fans for watching the movie by calling them a ‘traitor’ in her next story.

On a lighter note, jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain.

Directed by AL Vijay, this biographical drama is based on the real-life of Indian actress-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Note: All images are taken from Kangana Ranaut's official Instagram page.