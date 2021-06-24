Kangana Ranaut has made the headlines once again. But this time, it's for a movie.

Kangana has announced that she will now be directing and also starring in her upcoming movie named Emergency.



Based on the life of India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, the political drama project will be written by Ritesh Shah who has worked on Pink, Kahaani, D-Day, etc.



Sharing on Koo App, Kangana wrote that:

Pleased to wear the director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league.

Although previously Sai Kabir was all set to write and direct it but his interests lied somewhere else as per reports.

Other than the present project, she is also working on movies like Tejas, Thalaivi, and Dhaakad.



This will be her second directorial project and the movie will apparently come out in January 2022.