If you thought that a ban on Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account will save you from her and her motor mouth, you are wrong.

Because she is now using another platform to share her unsolicited opinion on everything and today the subject matter was 'India'. She believes that the name of India should be changed to 'Bharat'.

Reason: She thinks India is a 'slave' name.

This is what the actor wrote.

India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat.

She also shared a screenshot of her Koo account on Instagram stories.

The actor did not stop here and posted a long rant to prove why India should be renamed as 'Bharat'.

Great. Now we have another member in the name-changing club.

