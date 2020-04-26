On March 20th, singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19 and the news spread like wildfire on social media.

The reason being the parties she had attended and people she had met, right before that. She was accused of negligence and putting hundreds of lives at risk.

Discharged after testing negative for the virus thrice, Kanika has decided to clear things up. In an official statement, she wrote:

I travelled from UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was duly screened at the international airport. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on March 11 to see my family. There was no screening set up for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15 I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on March 17 and 18 so I requested to be tested.

She also added that she didn't quarantine herself after traveling back from UK because there was no advisory at that point and she did not show any symptoms.

Kanika said that there are 'many versions of stories there' and she was keeping quiet because she wanted people to reach their own realisations.

You can read the complete statement, here: