Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away today due to a cardiac arrest. He was 46. He starred in movies like Arasu, Hudugaru, Anjani Putra, etc.

Son of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth was fondly referred to as 'Appu' and was often regarded as one of the kindest superstars. 

Source: India Today

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the nation, and people took to social media to pay their condolences. 

May he rest in peace. 