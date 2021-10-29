Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away today due to a cardiac arrest. He was 46. He starred in movies like Arasu, Hudugaru, Anjani Putra, etc.

Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirms & condoles the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (in pic)



"He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more." reads his statement pic.twitter.com/b4sTdNAB5J — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Son of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth was fondly referred to as 'Appu' and was often regarded as one of the kindest superstars.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the nation, and people took to social media to pay their condolences.

Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.

My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers. pic.twitter.com/8Gv4G4vrnz — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 29, 2021

He would do that every time we met. Raise his eyebrows like that and smile. This is how I will remember him. Warm , respectful and enthusiastic. I will remember his kindness, his simplicity, his extraordinary memory. Neene Rajakumara…. #puneethrajkumar 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RzcGCyKGZ8 — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Sh #PuneethRajkumar’s untimely demise. Heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a huge loss, may god give them strength to brave this turbulent time. Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/D9tj7a9am3 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 29, 2021

May he rest in peace.