The very concept of Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet managed to infuse curiosity in public way before it streamed on Netflix. It marked Kapil's first partnership with the streaming platform and perhaps guaranteed a few TV subscriptions too since Desis aren't accustomed to watching Kapil on a smaller screen. 

Kapil, in this Netflix special, offers more tears than chuckles and some jokes that you would've probably heard before yet you're hooked because it's refreshing to hear them again from your household comedian.  

From Ted Talks to songs to jokes, the show was a family pack on a set that screams grandiose, a perfect ode to the artist's journey so far. Here's what Twitter liked about it. 

Watched it yet?