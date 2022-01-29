The very concept of Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet managed to infuse curiosity in public way before it streamed on Netflix. It marked Kapil's first partnership with the streaming platform and perhaps guaranteed a few TV subscriptions too since Desis aren't accustomed to watching Kapil on a smaller screen.

Kapil, in this Netflix special, offers more tears than chuckles and some jokes that you would've probably heard before yet you're hooked because it's refreshing to hear them again from your household comedian.

From Ted Talks to songs to jokes, the show was a family pack on a set that screams grandiose, a perfect ode to the artist's journey so far. Here's what Twitter liked about it.

I Know you are Watching,

And I'm not done yet, Yaara..

I'm just a Star.

But you are my Brightest Sitaara.. 🥺🥺❤️❤️✨✨ I literally got So Emotional!! 🥺💘 @KapilSharmaK9 @NetflixIndia #KapilSharma #KapilSharmaOnNetflix #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/K5T6w0wiMn — Anushka Kapilfan (@AKapilfan) January 28, 2022

You can make anyone happy @KapilSharmaK9 . My 7 months old’s reaction watching your show. Thank you so much 😊😊😊 #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/qV858hiLTm — Punit Gupta (@punitgupta100) January 29, 2022

No matter what you say about #KapilSharma, the man can engage you without you realizing how time passes. #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/3sTrQBVrqe — Noor_SN l Sana’sSidHeart (@Nelumba_sn) January 29, 2022

I tuned into The #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet stand up on Netflix and one line stayed with me



'We become adults the day we realise that our father's salary is less than household expenses!'#KapilSharma — Gokzilla (@gokz888) January 28, 2022

#KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet The special was more of him opening up about his personal life which was refreshing to watch. It did not have as many jokes as I was hoping for though. But I would really love to see Kapil do some tight edgy stand up. This had more of a story telling.. — Likith (@likitongue) January 28, 2022

@KapilSharmaK9 for those 54 minutes I repeatedly jumped from teary eyes to broadest smiles & laughs literally. Your sarcasm was top notch!! You are a different class man !! #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet I am not done watching yet 👌🏻👏 — TalkSense (@kirpaTalksense) January 29, 2022

#KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet #kapilsharmaonnetflix

All in one package.

he makes you laugh,he makes you realize about your dream and at the same time he makes you emotional❤️@KapilSharmaK9 love you paji from nepal. pic.twitter.com/EdX0sFpaKD — confusionheeconfusion (@jndagijhandbaa) January 29, 2022

Today on Netflix I watched your show. AJ love hogaya @KapilSharmaK9 boss.

Thank you for role in bringing smile on our faces.



Love From North Of Pakistan. #IAmNotDoneYet #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet https://t.co/1bnrXykdLW — Kumail Sering ཀུམེལ་ཚེ་རིང་ (@KumailDanial) January 28, 2022

Just watched #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet , witnessed a new side of @KapilSharmaK9 today speaking his heart out, beautiful story of his journey and a lovely ode to his late father pic.twitter.com/yJAsPG25JA — Hardave Singh Bhall (@dave_sharapova) January 28, 2022

#KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet , Kapil sharma always have such a unique style of delivering jokes, totally loved it!@KapilSharmaK9 #kapilsharmaonnetflix pic.twitter.com/00teEIcOIR — Aum pagar (@AumPagar) January 28, 2022

It is always a treat to watching your stand up @KapilSharmaK9 and I am not done yet is Masterpiece. You never disappoint us with your stand up. I am not done yet #amazing #kapilsharmaonnetflix #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet — Bhavik (@nameisbhavik) January 28, 2022

Watched #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet on Netflix israel

It was so enjoyable, funny and same time so moving.

Truly beautiful @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/y3ndsuS4b6 — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) January 28, 2022

