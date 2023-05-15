Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma isn’t just a popular entertainer, he is also a big supporter of girl child’s education. In 2022, the comedian lent his support to them through a fundraiser initiative organised by the Beti Foundation. Sharma walked the ramp for the first time as a showstopper at the Beti Fashion Show back then, remember?

A year later, his 3-year-old daughter, Anayra Sharma, has now made her debut at a fashion show held in Mumbai on Sunday. A video of Kapil Sharma walking the ramp with the little munchkin is going viral on the Internet. And it is just too cute to be missed.

The clip posted by @kapilsharma on Instagram shows the comedian entering the stage while holding Anayra’s hand as they perform a ramp walk in style. The father-daughter duo twinned in black glittery outfits. While Kapil opted for a black suit with shimmer on the front, Anayra wore a black dress and paired it with cute bow on her head. Both of them also waved at the audience.

In a moment, Anayra also blew flying kisses for the audience. The munchkin looked oh-so-cute during the ramp walk as she flashed her million-dollar smile.

Kapil also posed in his signature style as Anayra watched him in the moment.

“Beti fashion show! a movement & an initiative by @anuranjan1010 to support girl child education. Always happy to be part of this wonderful cause #bewithbeti,” Sharma wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, #BeWithBeti is a social media campaign of an NGO called Beti which is run by Anu Ranjan.

Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, singers Vishal Mishra and Akriti Kakar and fans dropped their reactions in the comment section. While Vishal called it, “cutest”, Akriti wrote, “Oh my goodness.”

