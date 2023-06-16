A lot has been said about nepotism in the film industry, and while it may not be enough, choosing a side and talking about it sounds like a taxing idea to many. But guess what? Karan Johar has not only decided to do that, but he has also made a show out of it. And honestly, I’m sold. Because who doesn’t like drama?

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar, shared that a new show called Showtime will be launched, and it’ll be based on nepotism. And this sounds like such a Koffee With Karan spin off, from a specific episode (ahem, flag-bearer-of-nepotism, ahem). According to KJo, the show will be a revelation of India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.

The show was announced at the global Disney fan event, the D23 Expo among two other announcements. One of these was the renewal of Koffee With Karan – so there’s clearly a lot of tea and drama coming our way.

“Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed and uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audiences clapping.” Synopsis by Hotstar, HT

Leave it to KJo to make money out of EVERYTHING. Don’t get me wrong, this requires skill.