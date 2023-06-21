Karan Johar has an important role in all the ‘90s kids’ lives. From showcasing how the first love and the first heartbreak feel to making us fall in love with his characters, he has been a gifted filmmaker for the past 2.5 decades.

The British Parliament honored the director for his contribution to the global entertainment industry as he completed 25 years in the film industry.

Baroness Verma, Member Of The House Of Lords Of The United Kingdom, hosted the event and invited Lord Desai, Baroness Uddin, and Rt. Hon. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP, along with other influencers and community leaders.

The director took to his social media handle and shared his gratitude for this honor.

“I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry.”

He also unveiled the teaser of his upcoming rom-com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, on this special occasion.