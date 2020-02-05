Dancing on Bole Chudiyan in a baby pink backless lehenga on your best friend's sangeet is literally every desi bridesmaid's dream and their basic birthright.

Well, would you believe me if I told you that Poo was back in the game, dancing to Bole Chudiyan on her relative's wedding? Leave whatever you're doing, this is not a drill. After 19 years, Poo is finally back with her sass and her killer moves.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted dancing to her evergreen, go-to-sangeet-song, Bole Chudiyan on her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding and the 14-year-old inside me literally CANNOT STOP SCREAMING.

Well, Poo wasn't alone, the mastermind behind this classic sangeet song, KJo, was accompanying Bebo and Lolo on stage as all of them casually grooved to the beats of Bole Chudiyan.

Though Kareena's signature baby pink Manish Malhotra backless lehenga was dearly missed, we'll settle for her metallic silver look as long as we have Poo's sass and expressions.

And I don't know about y'all but I think Bebo doing the hook step of Bole Chudiyan after such a long time is literally the best, most nostalgic thing you'll see on the internet.

I mean I have literally grown from a teenage girl to an adult listening to this song and trying to copy Kareena's steps but Bebo has really not aged a day.

She remembers the exact expressions, the perfect amount of Poo sass and her killer steps as if this movie and song was released this year.

Well, whether it's for Bollywood A-Listers wedding or an on-budget-wedding, this viral video has proved that Bole Chudiyan is literally the staple, go-to-sangeet song.

Watch the full video here: