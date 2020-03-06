Instagram just got a healthy dose of 'good looks, good looks, and good looks'. Because yes, the OG queen of fashion, sass, and all things cool aka Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut.

With only two posts, Kareena let the 'cat out of the bag'. And in that time, the account has already garnered over 500k followers.

Now, the real question is, can Poo beat Rachel in breaking the internet? She just might, if the speed with which her follower count is increasing is anything to go by.

Naturally, people were quick to share their excitement over her Insta debut:

Welcome to the #gramlife Kareena.