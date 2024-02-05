Koffee With Karan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a match made in heaven. Whenever she’s on the iconic couch, she oozes absolute sass and wit that’s a delight to watch. Each season, she channeled her inner Poo and gave us some iconic yet badass moments – and we loved every ounce of it!

In the article below, we have listed the times when the actor proved that she’s the OG queen of sass on the chat show. Let’s take a look.

1. When she channeled her inner Poo and rated her co-star’s fashion sense.

2. When she said that she and her girl gang don’t try to be like ‘Sex In The City‘, they just exist and that’s enough!

3. When she kept it short but very real.

4. When she didn’t spare her dear hubby and roasted him too.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. When she declared that she will always be the glam queen – no matter what outfit she wore!

6. When she hilariously called out Karan and his pouts – that are LITERALLY THERE IN EVERY PICTURE!

7. When she made Karan go quiet with her statement.

8. When she dropped truth bombs!

ADVERTISEMENT

9. When she was unapologetically herself and gave us a new mantra to live by.

10. When she pulled Karan’s leg and roasted him with a single line.

11. When she corrected Karan with the cutest reaction.

12. When she stated that she’s only interested in rewards and it made us go, ‘US SIS US’!

ADVERTISEMENT

13. When she grabbed the opportunity to work with Karan.

14. When she said that she’s a legend and we screamed ‘YES, QUEEN’!

15. When she read our minds and spoke about the fact that Karan is literally everywhere on the internet.

Oh Bebo, you were, are and will always be the OG queen of sass!

Images From Disney+Hotstar & Creatives Designed By Sawan Kumari