After premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders was released in the theatres today. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film revolves around a mourning British-Indian detective whose child was murdered. She has now moved to another city where she has been assigned to investigate the case of a disappeared child. The film also stars Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, and Chris Wilson, among others.

Variety

People have been reacting to it and the popular verdict is that the audience is absolutely loving this investigative thriller. They are particularly impressed by Kapoor’s performance which they are saying reflects the emotional depth of her character perfectly. Here’s what they are saying –

Personally, I am excited about this. The last time I saw Kapoor in a thriller, it was in Jaane Jaan and her performance was very gripping. Hence, seeing the reviews for this one, I am already convinced to watch it.