After premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders was released in the theatres today. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film revolves around a mourning British-Indian detective whose child was murdered. She has now moved to another city where she has been assigned to investigate the case of a disappeared child. The film also stars Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, and Chris Wilson, among others.
People have been reacting to it and the popular verdict is that the audience is absolutely loving this investigative thriller. They are particularly impressed by Kapoor’s performance which they are saying reflects the emotional depth of her character perfectly. Here’s what they are saying –
#TheBuckinghamMurders : A SOLID INVESTIGATIVE THRILLER— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 13, 2024
Please watch it in its original form & not the Hindi dub #KareenaKapoor is brilliant in every frame in a film that dwells deep on the journey of a grieving parent.
Momentarily loses grip but regains it with its climax 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IgjcOQuJi3
#TheBuckinghamMurders is a complex, layered #mystery, with copious subtext, which #KareenaKapoor tackles with all her years of experience to pull off with aplomb, seldom putting a foot wrong. It pays thought that she has a captain the likes of #HansalMehta to steer her pic.twitter.com/vMMOtQn0XI— Tellychakkar.com (@tellychakkar) September 13, 2024
#thebuckinghammurders is a good thriller which keeps you hooked ,you don't get to see ur phone for a second as u don't want to miss any moment#KareenaKapoorKhan is in top form, this is one of her best@mehtahansal sir you are a magician@EktaaRKapoor one more good film in… pic.twitter.com/KBgUUfLcOV— Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) September 13, 2024
#TheBuckinghamMurders #Review #KareenaKapoorKhan 💖Brings An Emotional Depth to a Gripping Crime Thriller Smartly Executed @mehtahansal— HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) September 13, 2024
(⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Authentic Look & Setting of England Adds to the Narrative Highlighting Her Emotional Journey @EktaaRKapoor @NetflixIndia @BTL_Balaji pic.twitter.com/ZjYuSO7OMz
Done with the first half of The Buckingham Murders an engaging take on unresolved grief and repressed anger through a police procedural. Kareena Kapoor is fantastic as the grieving mother and also as a tough officer.#KareenaKapoorKhan #HansalMehta #TheBuckinghamMurders— Rigobertha Prabhatha Jigra time (@rogobertha) September 13, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan's versatility knows no bounds! She's a true chameleon, effortlessly transitioning from vibrant and effervescent to subdued and sorrowful. Her portrayal of melancholy in #TheBuckinghamMurders is a hauntingly beautiful performance that will leave you spellboun https://t.co/mIL5xrzt0P— @DieHardBeboFan (@manoj42814) September 13, 2024
Personally, I am excited about this. The last time I saw Kapoor in a thriller, it was in Jaane Jaan and her performance was very gripping. Hence, seeing the reviews for this one, I am already convinced to watch it.