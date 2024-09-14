After premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders was released in the theatres today. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film revolves around a mourning British-Indian detective whose child was murdered. She has now moved to another city where she has been assigned to investigate the case of a disappeared child. The film also stars Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, and Chris Wilson, among others.