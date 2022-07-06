Love is a powerful emotion. We go head over heels to make our partners happy and profess how much we love them. To be honest, being in love brings the "I'll-do-anything-for-you" side of you, and you cross all boundaries for it. Well, it's the same with Bollywood celebs too. There have been times when celebrities have done all sorts of crazy things for the love of their life.

Here are 6 crazy things Bollywood celebs have done for their partner.

1. When Kareena turned vegetarian for Shahid Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor turned into a vegetarian when she dated her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. It is reported that she had turned into a spiritual person and left non-veg. Years later, when Karan Johar asked Kareena about this, she had an apt reply for it.

I am a method actor in my personal life.

2. When Aamir Khan wrote a love letter with his blood for ex-wife Reena.



Apparently, Aamir Khan thought it was a good idea to profess his love by writing a love letter with his own blood. Reports claim, When Aamir was in a relationship with his ex-wife Reena he expressed his love with blood, and it backfired on him.

3. When Dharmendra and Hema Malini adopted Islam to marry each other.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love during the time they were shooting Tum Haseen Main Jawan. As per reports, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur and couldn't marry again as per the Hindu Marriage Act. So, the couple adopted Islam to legitimise the marriage and got married in 1980.

4. When Deepika professed her love for ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a tattoo.

It's no secret how madly in love the couple was. While celebs tend to keep their relationships under wrap, this couple did otherwise.

5. When Yana Gupta wrote her boyfriend's name all over her body.



I have done some really mad things in love and one which I will never forget is writing my boyfriend's name all over my body. I was so much in love that I left almost no part of my body without his name inscribed on it. I enjoyed that moment as the most romantic one of my life. Not just that I have dressed ridiculously a couple of times for my boyfriend.

6. When Saif Ali Khan expressed his love by getting inked with Kareena's name.

Saif and Kareena are married now with two children. However, during the initial years of dating, Saif got a beautiful tattoo done for Kareena over his arm.

Talk about falling deeply in love, and these examples of Bollywood celebs are enough!

