Kareena Kapoor recently walked the runway for designer Gaurav Gupta at the Lakme Fashion Week, and of course, she looked stunning. But as videos of LFW started showing up online, body-shaming comments directed towards the actor also appeared.

And as we all know, Kareena Kapoor has recently given birth to her second son Jehangir.

Obviously, it's absolutely natural for a woman's body to change after having a baby. And frankly, no one has the right to govern how a woman chooses to carry herself post-pregnancy. But unfortunately, it's 2021 and people are still body-shaming women for gaining weight! Kareena Kapoor was trolled for the same, for looking bigger in certain areas of her body.

Here is how some people have responded on sites such as Reddit and IG. While a few people defended her, many were throwing hate.

If you don't have anything nice to say, scroll past the darn post.