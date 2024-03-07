Sometimes, it’s not just the pre-release snippets but the cast of the film that makes you wanna watch it. And that may just be the case with the upcoming Netflix crime mystery thriller Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania.

Based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death, Murder Mubarak has an ensemble cast of compelling actors, including Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

There’s a murder in the Royal Delhi Club, and the prime suspects are its members. ACP Bhavani Singh, a non-conformist professional, arrives to investigate the crime scene and interrogates a range of suspects who appear too nonchalant too soon.

And it’s not just us, people are actually looking forward to watching the film –

sara looks 🤌🏻 moreover the plot seems interesting 👀lets see who's the murderer https://t.co/FL6jHoeTUT — A🤍 (@acertifiedblink) March 5, 2024

Cast is the only exciting thing about this https://t.co/ZbGxCFuTcD pic.twitter.com/cZSfpJo0E9 — 🙃 (@uffyehgehraiyaa) March 5, 2024

Oh I’m always a sucker for multi starrer murder mysteries!! https://t.co/A8doiTH5Kf — nabeela⁷ (@pjmsid) March 5, 2024

this is everything this is how you cut a trailer 🗣️ https://t.co/KnFfcj6T6E — Sunshine (@timepasshai) March 5, 2024

The film is scheduled to release on 15 March 2024. Don’t know whether it’s the trailer itself or the film’s cast, but it looks way too gripping.

All the screenshots have been taken from the trailer. You can watch it here.