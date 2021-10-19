The trailer of Kartik Aaryan's much awaited action thriller, Dhamaka is finally here. The Netflix film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in prominent roles.

Based on the South Korean film, The Terror Live, Dhamaka follows a journalist who becomes entangled with a terrorist after interviewing him. The film is helmed by Ram Madhvani, who rose to fame after Neerja and Aarya.

The journalist then continues the live broadcast to try and save his wife and others who are stranded on a bridge the terrorist threatens to blast.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is all set to stream on Netflix from 19th November onwards.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.