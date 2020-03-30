A lot of celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood have contributed a generous amount of money to battle COVID-19 amid the lockdown. Another actor who has joined this list is actor Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan has donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to do his bit for the worst sufferers of the countywide lockdown and added that the country needs to stand together against this crisis.

He took to his Instagram account to share it with the world how he supports these people and how it is the need of the hour to help those in need.

Due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government due to novel coronavirus, a lot of daily wage workers are suffering.

Big names such as Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana have donated to the fund and helped those who are worst hit by this lockdown.