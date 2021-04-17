I guess we've all seen news of how Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been fired from Dharma Productions' Dostana 2. But does anyone remember how he had once rejected a film offer by Karan Johar?

Back in 2018, Kartik Aaryan had rejected the offer to work in KJo's production Good News. On being asked why he did so (on Neha Dhupia's podcast), he said 'It was a fabulous film, it's just that at this point of time I didn't want to be a part of it. That's it.' Around the same time, there was also news of how he declined to be a guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, season 6.

Reportedly, the reason Kartik Aaryan refused to be a guest on KWK was that he didn't feel comfortable sharing the couch with Vicky Kaushal (this is referring to the episode of Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurana as guests). It wasn't until much later, during season 17, that he appeared on KJo's talk show, with Kriti Sanon.

*Whew* It is like a vicious tag game of rejections.