Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 just hit the big screen and is doing well at the Box office. And as it goes, when there's a buzz there's curiosity. And one such question is, how much the star cast of the horror-comedy is getting paid? Well, I'm here to answer just that.

1. Kartik Aaryan | ₹15 Crores

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Ruhaan Randhawa, a fraud psychic in the movie. According to reports, Kartik Aaryan was paid around ₹15 Crores for this role.

2. Kiara Advani | ₹4 Crores

Kiara Advani is the lead actress in the movie. She plays the role of Reet Thakur, for which she was paid ₹4 crores.

3. Tabu | ₹2 Crores

Tabu is seen in the movie as Anjulika/Manjulika, the infamous ghost of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. According to reports, she has charged ₹2 crores for the role.

4. Rajpal Yadav | ₹1.25 Crores

Rajpal Yadav is the only actor who was in the first part as well. For his role of Chhote Pandit, Rajpal Yadav was paid a fee of ₹1.25 crores.

5. Sanjay Mishra | ₹70 Lakhs

Sanjay Mishra is seen playing the role of Bade Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, for which he was paid ₹70 lakhs.

6. Amar Upadhyay | ₹30 Lakhs

Amar Upadhyay is seen as Uday Thakur in the movie. According to reports, he was paid a fee of ₹30 lakhs for the movie.

7. Rajesh Sharma | ₹20 Lakhs

Rajesh Sharma is playing the role of Uday and Reet's uncle. He was paid ₹20 lakhs for his role.

8. Milind Gunaji | ₹5 Lakhs

Milind Gunaji is a famous TV and film actor, who is playing the role of Thakur in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was paid ₹5 lakhs for his role.

