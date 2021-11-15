There's some sort of magic associated with mouthwatering street food that just like us even the celebs can't resist it. Recently, Kartik Aaryan was spotted devouring Chinese food at a roadside stall in Mumbai.

The actor, coming back from the sets of Bigg Boss 15, pulled over in front of a roadside Sagar Snacks Corner in Juhu and ordered fast food for himself and the one who accompanied him.

Kartik, who was casually dressed in denim, had placed his food on the bonnet of his Lamborghini. In a viral video, the actor can be seen smiling for his fans.

Desis are impressed and these are some of the reactions.

After all, what, if not street food, do you think can unite people in India?