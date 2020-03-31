With coronavirus basically cancelling the world, people have been drawing paralleles to books and movies and everything else that appeared to predict this pandemic. Among them has been a film called Contagion, which is eerily similar to what is going on at the moment.

In the film, Kate Winslet played an epidemiologist trying to contain the spread of a deadly virus. Now, she's giving some tips on how to stay safe and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Kate Winslet starred in the film Contagion about a hypothetical virus outbreak and gives tips on how to keep safe during the #coronavirus pandemic.



To prepare for the role, Winslet had spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world. She reiterates what they told her.

She ends by imploring us all to stay strong, drink a lot of water, and stay inside. Thanks for the tips! It's important to keep reminding ourselves about it.