If you are into Arthurian legends and tales of brave warriors conquering all odds to fulfill their duties, upcoming Netflix show Cursed will be totally up your alley.

Based on the illustrated novel (a collaboration between Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller) of the same name, Cursed will be a 10-episode season that airs on July 17.

The protagonist of the show is 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, who will be seen as Nimue, the 'Lady of the Lake' with mysterious powers.

The trailer starts with Katherine's voiceover:

They came while we slept, to cleanse the world of our kind...Because we’re different. Because magic runs through us. Because we have what they want. Legend says this sword belongs to the one, true king.

While later revealing:

But what if the sword chooses a queen?

The show also stars Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard, Sebastian Armesto, Matt Stokoe and can be perfect for bingeing and escaping into a different world.

Also, women warriors FTW.

You can watch the trailer here:

All screenshots taken from the trailer.