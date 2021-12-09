Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly now married, and here are the exclusive pictures that scream love!
#EXCLUSIVE: Here's the #FirstLook of the newlyweds @vickykaushal09 and #KatrinaKaif— Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) December 9, 2021
Photos: Ranjit Kumar #VickyKaushal #Katrina #VickatKiShaadi #VickyKatrinaWedding #KatrinaVickyWedding #VickyKatrinaKiShaadi #VickyKatrina #VicKat #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/K91bap6Tr5
While Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a beautiful red-hued lehenga, Vicky Kaushal donned a cream-based sherwani.
Please excuse us while we spam you with every single angle of this wedding! Our Queen is MARRIED!! 👑💖 #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #KatrinaVickyKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/afwyyntWXv— 𝖪𝖺𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗇𝖺 𝖪𝖺𝗂𝖿 𝖥𝖺𝗇𝗌 (@KatrinaKaifCafe) December 9, 2021
look at my vicky 😭❤️#vickykaushal pic.twitter.com/IKrmIS9blP— 𝓉 🦅 //𝓁𝒶𝒹𝓀𝑒𝓌𝒶𝒶𝓁𝑒// (@thatlazypanda_) December 9, 2021
Their pictures look straight out of a fairytale book!
#VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif are now married. Congratulations to the lovely couple. pic.twitter.com/4T9DLRUbwq— ETimes (@etimes) December 9, 2021
This is so so so massive🥺😍🔥#KatrinaKaif#KatrinaVickyKiShaadi#katrinakaifwedding #KatrinaVickywedding #vickatwedding #vickykatrina#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/zuPbRZeinQ— #LADKIWAALE 👰 (@i_akks) December 9, 2021
Like a dream.#KatrinaKaif #katrinakishaadi #KatrinaVickyKiShadi pic.twitter.com/jm1Er5voQx— PHONEBHOOT ON 15TH JULY 👻 (@kaif_toma) December 9, 2021
Everything is looking like a dream...— PHONEBHOOT ON 15TH JULY 👻 (@kaif_toma) December 9, 2021
A fairy tale to tell our grandchildren 🤭#KatrinaKaif #katrinakishaadi #KatrinaVickyKiShadi pic.twitter.com/aCJoPg3TSV
The couple has been reportedly dating for about two years now, and today, they apparently tied the knot. They absolutely look gorgeous and genuinely happy!
