Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly now married, and here are the exclusive pictures that scream love!   

While Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a beautiful red-hued lehenga, Vicky Kaushal donned a cream-based sherwani

Their pictures look straight out of a fairytale book!

The couple has been reportedly dating for about two years now, and today, they apparently tied the knot. They absolutely look gorgeous and genuinely happy!

Note: Feature image sourced from Delhi Times.