It is safe to say that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have kept their relationship very private till this point.

So yesterday, when they uploaded wedding pictures, it naturally became a very big deal. People are analysing the photos from all angles and have noticed several things. One among them is Katrina's ring.

#KKFxOOTD • #KatrinaKaif's engagement ring is a sapphire and diamond ring from Tiffany's 💍. A similar ring was adorned by Princess Diana as well ✨ #VickyKaushal#KatrinaVickyKiShaadi | More: https://t.co/wcZarSCZLa pic.twitter.com/EGmnJgocSy — 𝖪𝖺𝗍𝗋𝗂𝗇𝖺 𝖪𝖺𝗂𝖿 𝖥𝖺𝗇𝗌 (@KatrinaKaifCafe) December 9, 2021

As per reports, it is a Tiffany Soleste engagement ring that cost ₹7.4 lakh. The ring is made of beautiful blue sapphire and looks similar to one worn by Princess Diana during yesteryears.

LOOK: Katrina Kaif stuns in @Sabyasachiofficial custom made lehenga & jewellery (loveee the specific red color, red is made for Katrina and the details are so stunning) + @TiffanyAndCo ring (Only Katrina managed to stand out in these high end brands where her personality shines) pic.twitter.com/zb0y6RfCUy — Ladkiwale (@Crystaaaaal) December 9, 2021

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony with friends and family yesterday and here are the photos the couple shared on their social media handles.

Everything pretty.