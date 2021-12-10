It is safe to say that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have kept their relationship very private till this point. 

So yesterday, when they uploaded wedding pictures, it naturally became a very big deal. People are analysing the photos from all angles and have noticed several things. One among them is Katrina's ring. 

As per reports, it is a Tiffany Soleste engagement ring that cost ₹7.4 lakh. The ring is made of beautiful blue sapphire and looks similar to one worn by Princess Diana during yesteryears.

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony with friends and family yesterday and here are the photos the couple shared on their social media handles. 

Everything pretty.