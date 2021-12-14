Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal released pictures from their pre-wedding shoot. The clothes they wore were a tribute to Katrina's mother's heritage. The couple's pictures was screaming ethereal where they wore outfits designed by none other than the famous designer, Sabyasachi. The pictures scream love with the couple posing together and it's making me tear up.

Vicky's embroidered sherwani is made with Bangalore silk and includes matching churidar with signature gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons and custom made juttis.

Katrina wore a "vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil with a white veil" and Vicky wore a dusty rose pink silk sherwani. Looks like the theme of the wedding is 50 shades of pink.

The sari is embellish with "hand-cut English flowers" and the silhoutte made like an English wedding gown.

The sari is embroidered with semi- precious stones and crystals by the craftswomen of Bengal and took over 40 artisans and 1800 hours. The result is all kind of beauty and wonder, as you can see.

The sari is paired with one-of-a-kind diamond choker with matching earring with opals and Russian emeralds.

These pictures are definitely proof that the couple is made for each other.