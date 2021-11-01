Katrina Kaif's latest appearance on a magazine cover has sent social media into a frenzy as people can't stop talking about the 'work' she has had done.
The comments take personal digs on her and her relationship with Vicky Kaushal.
But the question, after all these years, is still - why do we make actors - especially women, feel lesser than for doing whatever they want with their body.
Katrina Kaif will get married after making sure that there is no space left for a further botox treatment— 🇦🇪 (@icApricieux) October 19, 2021
Till then she ll remain rumoured Gf as per her PR in columns
What a Low life
They can't be expected to look like they are still in their 20s, as ageing is a natural process and degrading comments such as this only adhere to the unrealistic beauty standards set by society. We can't keep trolling those in the spotlight for making personal choices that they deem fit - whether it includes getting work done or not.