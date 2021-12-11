The whole nation recently witnessed actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married and I bet a lot of us thought, 'Thank god the reporters got pictures of this happening, or else we'd have to wonder whether the wedding was a rumour too!' And now that the couple is married, the photos have also started rolling in! Here are some from the haldi ceremony.

Yes, they look very much in love!

Vicky Kaushal struck a swag-filled pose here alright.

Also, they both coordinated the photo captions.

Katrina is glowing with happiness here.

Congratulations to the newly wedded couple!