If you loved season one of Hotstar's Special Ops, then we bet you'll be thrilled to know that the teaser for the second season has dropped.

And this time around the show is bringing the audience R&AW agent Himmat Singh's origin story! So we'll be taken back to 2001, and shown how he started his journey and what made him into the man he is today.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, this time you can expect to see actors such as Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan, newcomer Aishwarya Sushmita and Gautami Kapoor in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

We're yet to find out about when it'll be releasing, but can't wait!