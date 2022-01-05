Among the thousands of reasons we had to adore Keanu Reeves, there's one more added to the list now! No doubt, he is one of the most humble, kind, benevolent people on this planet.

The Matrix movie series released the fourth instalment titled The Matrix Resurrections this year. And Keanu being Keanu won our hearts again as he donated 70 percent of his earnings from the original 'The Matrix' film for cancer research.

As per New York Post, Keanu was paid a sum of $10 million for the 1999 movie The Matrix and $35 million when the movie became a box office blockbuster.

The Matrix star donated 70 percent of the money, a whopping $31.5 million for leukemia research. The donation was made when Keanu's younger sister, Kim, was battling cancer in 1991.

Keanu has even created a charity foundation for those battling cancer. The generous star chose not to attach his name with the foundation as he wanted to run it privately.

He has continued to extend monetary help to research even after Kim is cured. Last year, Keanu auctioned off a 15-minute virtual Zoom date to raise money for children battling cancer in Idaho.

Keanu has been a part of The Matrix series since 1999. He played the character of Neo & even after 18 years Keanu revived his role of Neo in The Matrix Resurrections.

The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.

Keanu, you are a saintly soul!