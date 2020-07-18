Keanu Reeves, actor extraordinaire, internet's favourite boyfriend, and an altogether great human being, is now also a comic book writer. There literally is nothing that he can't do.

Yes, Reeves, along with Matt Kindt, has written a comic book called BRZRKR, illustrated by Alessandro Vitti. And the best news - the main character is a dead ringer for Reeves.

According to USA Today, the comic is an 'action-packed' story of an 80,000-years-old warrior, currently undertaking dangerous missions on Earth, while hunting for the truth about his existence

Published by Boom! Studio, the book will release in October, and we literally can not wait for it.