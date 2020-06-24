Hurling abuses is normalized to an extent that everyone is doing it. But yet again, we can depend on our 'breathtaking' gentleman Keanu Reeves to always do the right thing.

While shooting the film, "Dracula", Winona Ryder recollected how Gary Oldman's Dracula had to turn into a pile of rats and her character, Mina Harker, was to act shocked and breakdown after seeing it.



But when unable to cry with enough tears, she then asked the Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, to repeatedly shout offensive verbal abuses to make her cry. He even asked her male co-stars to join in but Ryder shared that Reeves refused to be a part of it.

To put it in context, I’m supposed to be crying. Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu [Reeves]… Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry. But Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t. It just didn’t work. I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite.

Ryder stated that this incident sparked a long time friendship between the two.



Me and Francis are good now

Reeves played her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, in the film and did a wedding scene together for the movie. Back in 2018, the actress shared that she might be technically married to Reeves after their very authentic on-screen wedding that was officiated by a real Romanian priest!

We actually got married in ‘Dracula. “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life.”

Well, there we have it, Keanu setting up some goals, all over again!