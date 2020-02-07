People of San Francisco were delighted and surprised to see Keanu Reeves in his new avatar as he begins shooting for his next film, Matrix 4, that is all set to hit theaters in March 2021.
Yes, Keanu Reeves was spotted at various locations in San Francisco and we can't seem to believe our eyes.
🎥 #TheMatrix4 filming in #SanFrancisco! - Feb 5 2020
Many thanks to @sfexaminer 🙏 : "Matrix stars #KeanuReeves and #CarrieAnneMoss were spotted in #Chinatown today as they filmed scenes for the upcoming sequel"
Thanks to @chames_the_iii (IG Story) 🙏
Thanks @keanu_theclub for sharing 💚
We don't know if he was in character or he was just going around doing his usual business but, he was spotted in a beanie hat, blazer and jeans on the sets of Matrix 4.
Thanks to @dougdalton IG Story🙏
Of course, this is exciting news and people on social media also agree.
Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are going to hit theaters on 21st March 2021.