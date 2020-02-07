People of San Francisco were delighted and surprised to see Keanu Reeves in his new avatar as he begins shooting for his next film, Matrix 4, that is all set to hit theaters in March 2021.

Yes, Keanu Reeves was spotted at various locations in San Francisco and we can't seem to believe our eyes.

And, while we can't wait to see him spread his magic and charm in his new avatar as Neo, here is a glimpse of him, on the streets of San Francisco, where he has begun shooting for Matrix 4. Check it out.



We don't know if he was in character or he was just going around doing his usual business but, he was spotted in a beanie hat, blazer and jeans on the sets of Matrix 4.

Of course, this is exciting news and people on social media also agree.

Wow!!! So cool to see that!! 👍😍😍😍😍😍 — Dani S. (@DaniS99222550) February 5, 2020

Love you sir, and I m super excited to watch this. Can't wait to watch you as NEO. 😍😍 — I don't Like Hypocrites (@IHypocrites) February 7, 2020

OMG!! Whish I was there — Ladybug (@Ladybug02704426) February 6, 2020

Neo is back 🥺💚 — AAM✨ (@iA7mdby) February 6, 2020

This is really great seeing him 😀😎 — 𝑻𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒊 (@Terri_Leith) February 5, 2020

Yes this is awesome! 😀👍 — Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) February 5, 2020

Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are going to hit theaters on 21st March 2021.

Are you ready for the Keanu Reeves day?

