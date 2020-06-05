For anyone who isn't living under a rock would be fairly aware of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

However, if for some reason you've not got enough of this family through all those tabloids and entertainment portals, there's good news, the family's docu-series Keeping Up with The Kardashians (KUWTK) is on Netflix now.

Unexpected news for fans of bootcut jeans: S1 and 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from 1 June.

The documentary-series revolves around the lavish and bizarre lifestyles of the super-rich family including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, brother Rob, mother Kris and father Bruce.

Basically, all of them have grown up in front of the audience as their lives have been documented daily since the past 17 years.

Twitter is totally excited about it.

Even though, Netflix has started off with just the first two seasons, it's enough to know how crazy this family can get. We are already hooked.