Raise a cup if you've cringed each time a cliché bahu has won the Favourite Bahu Award!

Malayalam television serials have been criticized for their portrayal of family dramas, with long sequences praising women's sacrifice in the household. Thus, no tele serial was deemed worthy of the state Television Awards in Kerala this year.

The jury commented,

Since the jury could not find any creation of artistic and technical merit, it has been decided not to give an award for this category.

The jury expressed their concern that since serials and comedy shows on TV are watched by families, the content needs to be more responsible.

Saji Cherian, the new Minister of Culture, made some critical statements about television serials in late May. He responded to a question on television by saying that the government will consider censoring television serials and establishing a censor board because they 'promote unscientific and superstitious content.'

"No Malayalam serial is worthy enough for the state TV Awards this year. The jury also expressed concern over the negative portrayal of women and children in serials. For the same reason, there is no 'Second Best Tele Serial' award either."



Finally, someone called them out. pic.twitter.com/5Nt8NK0LOG — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) September 2, 2021

This is how twitter reacted.

This is such a powerful statement that should start a counter narrative. Hopefully it does. — Nimesh (@cherryforbidden) September 2, 2021

This is something I could never wrap my head around. While Malayalam cinema has improved so much and made a name for itself, its TV serials have gone backwards. — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) September 2, 2021

And it's high time, other industries should learn from this decisions and give up on selling the toxic plot lines.

I hope this happens for Tamil, Hindi and other languages too. Almost all of these serials are regressive! — Nisha (@nisshaa2004) September 2, 2021

Yes. This should be replicated across the south. — Umashankar (@frmumash) September 2, 2021

Much awaited decision. Kudos to the jury👏 — Rex (@1819bc) September 2, 2021

Am glad I never watched any — Sujatha (@SansPareilll) September 2, 2021

Good decision needs appreciation 👌🙏 — V.R.Ajith kumar (@ajithkumarvr) September 2, 2021

Also racist with mostly casting light skin actors. — Suraj Malayil ☀ (@surajmalayil) September 2, 2021

Jury needs a gold medal — anna usha abraham (@annausha) September 2, 2021

One thing the makers urgently needs to retire from is making a ghisa-pita serial because honestly, they aren't gonna work in a long run.