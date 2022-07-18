To quench the long-standing thirst of Bollywood maniacs, the full song of Kesariya was finally released by Brahmastra. If you're sick of hearing the chorus in countless reels, Kesariya's lyrics will feel rewarding.

Nonetheless, when the expectations are high, then a tad bit of disappointment is inevitable. This song, which chronicles the love story of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung by Arijit Singh, and composed by Pritam. Here's everything that the fans are expressing after listening to Kesariya on loop.

Abe itna bhi copy mat karo 😂#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/uNtaHKhylM — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 17, 2022

Your life is as beautiful as “Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya”, don’t let any “Love Storiya” ruin it for you. — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) July 17, 2022

this bit on loop pic.twitter.com/NvsIqJZYpo — ny (@sprihaxx) July 17, 2022

Everyone while listening to the full version of the song : pic.twitter.com/fhBRDRS048 — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 17, 2022

Amitabh Bhattacharya while writing these lyrics 🤌 pic.twitter.com/YyZiDhad4p — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 17, 2022

Also Amitabh Bhattacharya : pic.twitter.com/ob3nAiaqMC — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 17, 2022

Arijit Singh fans anyway vibing over it : pic.twitter.com/VhxDDzKOGJ — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 17, 2022

1. The "Kesariya Tera" part

2. The "Love Storiya" part pic.twitter.com/Z3JkHQKOCc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 17, 2022

Amitabh Bhattacharya rhymed 'love storiyan" with "kesariya tera ishq piya" , just like Javed Akhtar rhymed "San Francisco" with "dard-e-disco" — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) July 17, 2022

Kesariya song from brahmastra is a classic example of how having high expectations can sometimes lead to disappointments — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) July 17, 2022

When Naina said, "Kitna bhi try karlo Bunny, zindagi me kuch na kuch to chootega hi" she was talking about the lyrics in Kesariya song — jyots (@jyotat0) July 17, 2022

new lyricists in making 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/8vNU2K8v2Y — Soham (@sohamnotsohum) July 17, 2022

"Love storiya" in Kesariya shows ki 99% bhi acha kaam krlo log fir bhi vo 1% bure pe he dhyan dete hai. — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 17, 2022

the best version of kesariya.. pic.twitter.com/2WcOi4PQdw — αdil (@ixadilx) July 17, 2022

Rest of the lyrics v/s Love Storiya in Kesariya pic.twitter.com/jztaAIdsDz — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) July 17, 2022

twitter users after listening to kesariya pic.twitter.com/g2PNw3UAsb — αdil (@ixadilx) July 17, 2022

Kesariya tera ishq hai piya is the new Rang de tu mohe gerua.