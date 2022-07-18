To quench the long-standing thirst of Bollywood maniacs, the full song of Kesariya was finally released by Brahmastra. If you're sick of hearing the chorus in countless reels, Kesariya's lyrics will feel rewarding. 

Kesariya
Source: India Forums

Nonetheless, when the expectations are high, then a tad bit of disappointment is inevitable. This song, which chronicles the love story of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung by Arijit Singh, and composed by Pritam. Here's everything that the fans are expressing after listening to Kesariya on loop.

Kesariya tera ishq hai piya is the new Rang de tu mohe gerua. 