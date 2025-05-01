In association with KFC India

When two legends join forces, you don’t just get a collab, you get an iconic moment. In the multiverse of madness, KFC India and CarryMinati have come together to create a drop that’s hotter, spicier, and saucier than anything we’ve seen this year. When the two ultimate kings of roasting cook together, we all know it’s going to be finger-lickin’ good. And in this case, when we say “cook”, we mean they literally cooked!

And no, they are not politely endorsing this wild card entry with a smile and a thumbs up. Carry is issuing hilarious #BuyOrCry threats- unskippable ads, no saucy messages from crush or red light at every signal – to his fans, and the internet is absolutely loving it (and scared).

Hold Your Sporks! KFC x CarryMinati Collab Is The First Of Its Kind

KFC’s Saucy Chicken Popcorn isn’t just some random menu update – it is a product of a genius, first-of-its-kind co-creation collab that the QSR industry has never seen. KFC went full roast mode by letting Carry into the kitchen to build something drool-worthy. The result? Bite-sized chicken popcorn tossed in the bold and fiery Nashville Sauce, giving it that spicy, tangy kick that perfectly matches Carry’s unapologetic personality. With a limited-time-only tag and 1300+ outlets serving it across India and priced accessibly at Rs. 199, Saucy Chicken Popcorn is giving main character energy. It’s a move that feels fresh, bold, creative and perfectly in sync with what Gen Z craves: brands that speak to them, not at them.

And just when you think it couldn’t get more surprising, KFC went all in on the madness. The Saucy Popcorn doesn’t just taste like a CarryMinati original, it looks like one, too. The limited-edition packaging literally has Carry’s face on it. (LIMITED EDITION, please note it down). Another surprise, it also comes with a spork – Carry’s idea for fellow gamers who want to snack mid-match without getting their hands dirty. Thank god, someone thought of his people. Respect.

Let’s be real – Gen Z isn’t biting into traditional advertising. They want flavour, personality, and real-deal collabs that don’t feel fake, and this collab is precisely what they need. Unlike an average influencer tie-up, where someone lends their face to a campaign and disappears after the cheque clears, this is a campaign for the internet, by the internet’s most loved creator.

#BuyOrCry: The Most Savage Campaign of the Year

However, Carry wasn’t done. Once the chicken popcorn was perfected, Carry took it upon himself to personally convince people to buy – in his signature style. With #BuyOrCry as the ultimatum of the campaign, Carry has basically given fans two options: grab the Saucy Chicken Popcorn now, or suffer the consequences like “tumhaari crush tumhe zindagi mein saucy message nahi bhejegi”, “podcast channel banaoge but koi guest nahi aaega”, “har signal par KFC ka laal colour dikhega” and the worst, “agli video pe 15 ka unskippable ad milega”.

If you’re Gen-Z, these aren’t jokes. These are actual nightmares. And let’s be honest -being stuck with a 15-minute unskippable YouTube ad is a threat that should’ve come with a trigger warning.

So, Do You Want To Buy Or……….?

So yeah, this is not just a campaign. It’s a crossover we didn’t know we needed, but now life is not the same ever since it dropped. Head to your nearest KFC India outlet or order online before the Saucy Popcorn vanishes. This is your final warning, or else get ready for the laal colour on every signal.

