Our favorite on-screen cop Hathiram Chaudhary aka Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to turn a villain in the upcoming romantic-action drama Khaali Peeli.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in lead roles of two childhood friends, stuck together on a mad ride.

The trailer shows Ishaan playing the role of a taxi driver, while Ananya stars as his passenger, who is on the run from a group of people she stole money and jewelry from.

Ahlawat plays the local gangster, apparently, who is chasing the two.

Khaali Peeli appears to be a good, old-fashioned, high-on-action, masala entertainer but only time will tell if it actually fits the bill about being a 'mad ride'.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on October 2 on on Zee Plex.