The trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya is out now and it has already got our minds twisted.

The crime-thriller revolves around a raw agent, Krishna Mehra (Tabu), who needs to track down the mole selling the nation’s defense secrets. Later, she is seen doubting Ravi Mohan (Ali Fazal) in the trailer.

Based on true events and Amar Bhushan’s (Chief Of The Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW) Escape To Nowhere, the movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell in pivotal roles.

This crime drama is slated to be released on October 5, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

