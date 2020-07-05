There are some games that instantly take us back to our childhood, like gully cricket, posham-pa, and of course, the famous aao milo.

And looks like even Khurrana brothers spent their childhood indulging in games that made little sense, but were a whole lot of fun.

Aparshakti Khurana posted a photo of him playing the famous 'aao milo', which he refers to as 'aam lelo' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

*I personally referred to it as, 'aao milo shilo shalo'.*

He captioned the video saying, if the sport ever makes it to the Olympics, the Khurana brothers would win. I say, my siblings and I could give them fair competition.

People were quick to join in on the fun, through comments:

What version of 'aao milo' did you guys play?