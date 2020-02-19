Actor Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Good Newwz and Kabir Singh shared her picture from Dabboo Ratnani's new 2020 calendar's photo-shoot. In the picture she can be seen posing topless with a leaf covering her, which is offending a lot of people on the internet because sexism.

Apart from her, actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Leone also shared their semi-nude clicks from the annual calendar.

But no one seemed to care that Vicky Kaushal was completely topless in his calendar debut and instead chose to hate on Kiara for doing the same. Twitter 'covered' her up in a 'sanskari' manner adding a saree to her picture. Though it may come across as funny, the bottom line is that it is quite a sexist take on the photoshoot.

Disha Patani - I am poor, hence i can only afford minimal clothes of Calvin Klein..



Kiara Advani : pic.twitter.com/s9Um9J6gQV — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 18, 2020

Which is the Real One ?



Retweet : Pic 1

Like : Pic 2 #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/hzjQlCJ3S8 — Ή I Ƭ ᄂ Σ Я 😎 (@AlwaysHitler45) February 18, 2020

❤️Like for traditional Look

🤐 RT for Wild Look#DabbooRatnanicalendar2020 #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/vnys3MhEzR — If the heroes run & hide, who will stay & fight? (@MovTVsMusAddict) February 19, 2020

Why are people so obsessed with objectifying women?