A love story that radiates warmth and melts your heart, yup that’s how beautiful Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding pictures looked. The couple tied the knot on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT While we were still getting over those straight-from-fairy tale pictures and now the couple dropped a wedding video and it’s nothing less than a dream. The video opens with Ranjha ( yas wait for the adorable chemistry ahead) in the background as we get to see a glimpse of Kiara from the back.

Melting our hearts away, she walks through the aisle to the love of her life Sid. We see Kiara dancing her way to Sidharth. Their sweet banter is bliss to watch!

Uff! Everything here looks so gorgeous and perfect. Next, they exchange the varmalas, and give each other an adorable kiss!

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video here:

May they have a happily ever after!